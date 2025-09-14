Turning Challenge Into Success: Deaf Guide’s Fly Design Goes Global

In today’s world, the news is often hard to look at. But every so often, a story comes along that feels like sunlight breaking through the clouds. The Silent Spotter, a new film making waves on the outdoor film festival circuit, is one of those.

Tommy Batun, a young deaf fly-fishing guide from southern Mexico, has spent his life on the flats chasing permit—one of the most notoriously difficult fish in the world to catch. Working alongside his father Alejandro, Tommy has turned what some might see as a limitation into a superpower: his uncanny ability to spot fish where others can’t.

But changing ocean ecology has recently brought waves of sargasso—a floating seaweed that shelters crabs, the permit’s favorite prey. Seeing opportunity where others saw challenge, Tommy, an inventive fly tyer, designed a new floating crab pattern to mimic this natural phenomenon. The results were astonishing.

So astonishing, in fact, that his story caught the eye of a film crew. The result—The Silent Spotter—has not only captured the imagination of global audiences but also sparked real-world change. The film’s success helped secure Tommy a prestigious deal with legendary fly manufacturer Umpqua, who, starting this September, will reproduce and distribute his fly worldwide.

To celebrate the launch, the International Fly Fishing Film Festival (and parent company Fly Fusion) is funding the first production run of Tommy’s fly. For a limited time (Sept 15 and Oct 15), you can purchase your pack of Tommy’s Floating Crab exclusively through Fly Fusion. Net proceeds of that initial run will go directly to Tommy and his family. After that, the pattern will open to the global market, with Tommy earning royalties from each fly sold.

“We felt honored to help Tommy share his story,” said filmmaker RA Beattie of Off the Grid Studios. “After screenings, we were flooded with audience inquiries asking where they could get Tommy’s fly. It was a natural step to connect Tommy with Umpqua, and we’re thrilled it came together. What’s even more inspiring is how the Fly Fusion stepped up—not only funding his first production run, but ensuring every dollar from that initial batch goes directly back to Tommy and his family.”

In an industry often focused on big fish and bigger egos, Tommy’s story is a reminder of why we cast in the first place: innovation, perseverance, and the deep connections forged on and off the water.

About Off the Grid Studios

Off the Grid Studios is an award-winning production company based in Bend, Oregon, specializing in authentic storytelling that connects people, place, and purpose. Known for its visually stunning and emotionally resonant films, the studio has carved a niche in outdoor and conservation media—collaborating with brands, nonprofits, and artists to create stories that resonate far beyond the screen.

About RA Beattie

RA Beattie is the founder and creative director of Off the Grid Studios. A filmmaker, writer, and lifelong outdoorsman, he has spent two decades producing acclaimed fly-fishing and adventure films that have screened at festivals worldwide. With a reputation for blending cinematic craft and heartfelt narrative, Beattie is recognized as one of the leading voices shaping the future of outdoor storytelling.

About Fly Fusion and the International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4)

Fly Fusion is a leading voice in the fly-fishing community, producing one of the sport’s most respected magazines and digital content platforms. Its signature event, the International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4), showcases the best fly-fishing films from around the world, touring internationally to connect anglers through storytelling, culture, and shared passion.

About Umpqua

Founded in 1972, Umpqua is one of the most trusted names in fly fishing, renowned for innovative flies, packs, and gear that set industry standards. Working with the world’s leading fly designers, Umpqua has built a global reputation for quality and creativity, making its products a staple in fly shops and anglers’ kits worldwide.