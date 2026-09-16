The Votes Are In! 2026 Stimmies Angler’s Choice Winners

After another record-breaking year of voting, the results are official.

The 2026 Stimmies Angler’s Choice Awards, presented by Scientific Anglers, Fly Fusion Magazine and IF4™, brought together another outstanding collection of fly-fishing films and filmmakers and thousands of viewers had their say.

We’re excited to announce the 2026 Angler’s Choice winners:

Professional Filmmaker Winner

SHADOW PEOPLE — Backwater Media Productions

Shadow People follows April Vokey and Sam Lungren deep into the remote wilderness of Guyana in pursuit of arapaima, peacock bass, arowana and payara.

Set against one of the world’s most extraordinary fisheries, the film follows their journey while also shining a light on the uncontacted Indigenous peoples who continue to live in this remote region.

With the most votes in the Professional Filmmaker category, Shadow People is your 2026 Stimmies Angler’s Choice winner.

Emerging Filmmaker Winner

TRAPPED STILL — Jade Hertz

Trapped Still takes viewers to Alberta, where a passionate group of conservationists with The Trout Trust is working to expose a largely unseen threat to the province’s wild trout.

Every year, thousands of fish are swept into irrigation canals and become trapped in a system designed to move water, not wildlife. The film documents the problem, the people working to protect these fish and the effort to restore balance to Alberta’s waterways.

Voters responded to the story, making Trapped Still the 2026 Stimmies Angler’s Choice winner in the Emerging Filmmaker category.

Thank You to the Filmmakers

The Stimmies exist because talented filmmakers are willing to take us along on their adventures, introduce us to remarkable people and places, and tell the stories that matter to the fly-fishing community.

A huge thank you to all of this year’s participating filmmakers and production teams: Mike Kirkpatrick, Harrison Hughes, Beattie Outdoor Productions, Capture Adventure Media, Joshua Caldwell, Backwater Media Productions, Andrew Krantz, Michael Robert Thienes, Doba Productions, John Curtis, Jade Hertz and Jack Beaudoin.

And, of course, thank you to everyone who watched and voted.

Voting ran from July 27 through August 31, with viewers able to cast a vote in both the Professional and Emerging Filmmaker categories. This year continued the Stimmies’ record-breaking growth, with more anglers getting involved and helping recognize exceptional fly-fishing filmmaking.

Both winning films earn the Stimmies Grand Prize, including consideration as an Official Selection in the 2027 International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4™).

Missed the Stimmies? Keep Watching.

Voting may be over, but the films are still available.

If you missed this year’s finalists — or want to watch your favourites again — head over to FlyFusionStreaming.comand experience the films that made the 2026 Stimmies another unforgettable year.

Congratulations to Backwater Media Productions, Jade Hertz and all of the 2026 Stimmies filmmakers!