The Stoke Begins Now: New IF4 Sizzle Reel Is Live

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As a proud media partner, Fly Fusion is excited to help share the stoke as the official sizzle reel for the International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) has just been released, offering a first look at the most anticipated fly-fishing film event on the planet.

Recognized as the world’s premier fly-fishing film experience, IF4, presented by Orvis, Abel Reels and Trout Unlimited, is a global showcase of the very best fly-fishing films and cinematic storytelling, crafted by elite filmmakers from across the world. Each year, IF4 captures the heart, soul and adventure of fly fishing, spotlighting the passion, lifestyle and culture that define the sport we love.

But IF4 is more than a film tour. It’s a worldwide gathering place for the fly-fishing community. A celebration of friendship and wild places. A platform for powerful stories. A night fueled by pure stoke.

The sizzle reel is your first look into this year’s unforgettable experience, packed with stunning visuals, epic adventures and the energy that makes IF4 unlike anything else.

Watch the sizzle reel. Feel the stoke. Join the global celebration of fly fishing.

Tickets, trailers and schedule: flyfilmfest.com/schedule.