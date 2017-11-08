The Latest Video in RIO’s “How To” Series

RIO–The first episode of season two of RIO’s “How To” series has RIO ambassador Rob Parkins teaching and talking about “How To Make an Overhead Cast”. In this film, Rob covers the three most important steps required before you start to make an overhead cast, and then explains how to make a “Pick up and lay down ” cast, how to “False cast” and how to “Shoot line”. In addition, Rob talks about the ideal line that will help beginners learn this essential cast.