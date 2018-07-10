The Latest Video In RIO’s “How To” Series

RIO–The ninth episode of this season’s How To series is “How To Fish Out Of A Drift Boat”, presented by RIO Ambassador Rob Parkins. In this film Rob explains what a drift boat is, describes the main features of a drift boat, and runs through some basic tips for fishing out of one. Rob’s tips include some key safety tips that are essential to know, as well as giving good advice on how best to fish in tandem with your partner – ensuring less tangles and maximizing effective fishing time.

If you are new, or relatively inexperienced at fly fishing out of a drift boat, this film will give you some great knowledge and confidence, and help you make the most of this fantastic style of fishing.