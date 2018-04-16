The Latest in RIO’s “How To” Series

RIO–The sixth episode of season two of RIO’s “How To” series is “How To Choose a RIO Trout Line”, and features RIO sales manager Zack Dalton explaining the differences between the various floating trout fly lines that RIO has to offer. In this film Zack gives a clear and succinct description of each fly line’s properties, and talks about the differences in the fly line taper, weight distribution and key design points.

If you want to dial in the perfect trout fly line for your next day on the water, or are confused by the many fly line options that are available on the market, this film will be an invaluable resource.