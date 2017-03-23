New Video Shows Why We Must Act Now to Save the Everglades

Orvis has made protecting the Everglades the focus of their conservation efforts this year, and CEO, Perk Perkins, has been leading the charge by taking out a full-page ad in the Miami Herald, meeting with state legislators to lobby in support of pro-Everglades legislation, and writing op eds.

Today, Orvis premiered a new video from Florida filmmaker Dan Decibel Diez, made with support from Orvis and many of their partners in the fly-fishing industry, as well as others. The list of sponsors at the end of the video includes some of the biggest names in manufacturing, media, and conservation. This is a vital cause that is bringing us all together because now is the time to act.

The folks at the Everglades Foundation have communicated that these collective efforts are making a difference and that those with influence are listening. Lets keep the voices loud and consistent on the heels of this work.

Here’s what you can do to help: