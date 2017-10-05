Simon Gawesworth Talks Trout Spey

The final episode of season 1’s “How To” series is “How To Set Up a Trout Spey/Switch rod”. With the surge in popularity of light two-handed rods for trout fishing, more and more anglers are looking to purchase one of these light, fun and highly enjoyable fishing outfits, but find many pitfalls on the way to getting the perfect rig. In this episode RIO brand manager, Simon Gawesworth, explains how to choose the right sized Trout Spey rod based on fish size, compares a Trout Spey rod to a regular single handed rod, and goes through the various fly line options for Trout Spey rods that are on the market, and when to use each one.

This film is an invaluable tool for anyone looking at getting a two-handed Trout Spey or Switch rod, and really helps anglers dial in how to get the most perfectly balanced rig.