Simon Gawesworth Discusses Stillwater Sinking Lines

RIO–The tenth episode of this season’s How To series is “How To Fish Sinking Lines in a lake”, presented by RIO brand manager Simon Gawesworth. On bright, sunny days trout usually go deeper in the water column, and anglers need to fish a sinking line to get their flies closer to the fish. Fishing sinking lines require very different skills to when fishing floating line, and in this film Simon talks about “fishing the hang”, the importance of “counting the depth”, and shows an incredibly fast and efficient way to change sinking lines when out on the water.

If you are new, or relatively inexperienced at fly fishing in a lake and want to increase your skills to help you catch fish when they are deep, this film will ensure you have the skills to catch more fish, and maximize your day on the water.