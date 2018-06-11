Simon Gawesworth Demonstrates How to Drift Soft Hackle

RIO–The eighth episode of this second season of RIO’s How To videos is “How To Drift A Soft Hackle” – presented by RIO brand manager Simon Gawesworth. In this film Simon explains the subtleties and nuances of this technique of dead drifting a soft hackle to a rising trout. Simon also shows how to rig the perfect outfit for fishing this style – including the crazy, but excellent “Slinky Indicator”.