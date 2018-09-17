Fly Fusion Series: Season Three Begins!

Join Fly Fusion Magazine Editors Derek Bird and Jim McLennan for season three of the wildly popular Fly Fusion Series as they explore the prairies and East slope of the Rocky Mountains. Confronted by back-country closures and wildfires the hosts embrace mounting challenges and find themselves lost, but in the right direction, while exploring new and familiar water for willing trout.
