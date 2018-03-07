RIO Releases the Latest in Their “How To” Series

Wed Mar 7th 2018
RIO–The fifth episode of season two of RIO’s “How To” series features RIO brand manager Simon Gawesworth explaining and demonstrating the basics of Spey casting with a single-handed rod. This film doesn’t delve into any particular Spey cast, rather it shows the concept of how to make a Spey cast with a single-handed rod, and lays a very solid foundation for improving casting skills.

Many fly fishers believe that Spey casting is a tool only for salmon and steelhead anglers, and for using with long, two-handed rods, but Simon shows how important it is for trout anglers to have a knowledge of the Spey cast in their armory. In addition, Simon explains how this knowledge can help a caster make more efficient casts with obstructions behind, make angle changes with ease, and introduces the evolution a caster should go through form the humble roll cast, to the powerful single handed Spey casts.