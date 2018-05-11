RIO Releases Latest Video in “How To” Series

RIO–The seventh episode of season two of RIO’s “How To” series is “How To Fish The Upstream Dry Fly”, and features RIO ambassador Rob Parkins. In this film Rob explains the advantages of fishing a dry fly upstream, and talks about the correct angles to cast the fly so as to reduce drag and not spook fish. Rob also explains the importance of keeping a tight line when fishing this way, and ends the film by catching a beautiful brown trout.