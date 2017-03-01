RIO Product’s “Behind The Brand” With Marlin Roush

RIO’s “Behind The Brand” series is a beautiful collection of short videos exploring the life, work and fly-fishing love of some of the key employees at RIO. Each film follows a RIO employee around their favorite local Idaho water, talks about what they do at RIO, and showcases their favorite set up for their fishery. This film follows Marlin Roush, RIO’s director of R&D and chief line designer, to Warm Spring in pursuit of beautiful brook trout.