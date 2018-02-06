Removing Fly Line Twist

RIO–The fourth episode of season two of RIO’s “How To” series features RIO sales manager Zack Dalton explaining and demonstrating the difference between fly line twist, and line memory. In this film Zack describes how to avoid getting twist in a fly line in the first place, but also illustrates what to do to get rid of twist in a line if it happens. In addition, Zack talks about line memory and shows how easy it is to remove this from a RIO fly line. Zack’s tips are very neat indeed and well worth learning, and any angler that has ever had their fly line jam in the rod guides because of coils or twist, will find this film hugely beneficial.