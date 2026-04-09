Orvis Introduces the Ratio Reel

The Ratio Reel is built for moments when big fish enter the ring and the outcome matters. The carbon-stainless drag system has precision-engineered surfaces that deliver smooth, consistent pressure with zero startup inertia.

In demanding conditions, the oversized indexed drag knob allows for micro-adjustments without fumbling. Built to withstand saltwater abuse, the Ratio’s drag system is fully sealed to keep out salt and sand.

The Ratio is built for anglers who target powerful fish in demanding conditions. The reel has the strength and durability for tarpon, big roosterfish and permit, as well as bluewater battles with tuna and billfish. They are equally adept at moving big trout in heavy water, steelhead in fast flows, or carp hell-bent on leaving town.

Key features:

Orvis’ highest-performing saltwater reel, with best-in-class drag profile and industry-leading stopping power.

Fully sealed drag with multifaceted O-ring protection keeps water and debris out.

Instant-engage drag with oversized knob for more control (12 – 20 lbs, depending on reel size).

Oversized shaft (5/16”) and line guard for strength and reliability.

Available in three colors: Blackout, Gold, and Silver/Deep Sea

Available in five sizes: III, IV, V, VI Shallow, VI Deep (see full specs in imagery folder)

Size VI includes deep and shallow spools. The deep spool holds a 14-weight line with 600 yards of backing to take on any big-game species.

For full details, visit Orvis.