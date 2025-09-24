Orvis’ 50 Years of Graphite

<br />

Orvis is celebrating a golden anniversary with the Helios™ Limited Edition dry fly rod.

To commemorate the occasion, their rod designers built a rod that will pull at the heartstrings of the technical dry fly angler and showcase the accuracy, precision, and eye-catching look that their graphite rods are known for. They started out with a retro-inspired, unsanded 9’5″ 4-wt. Helios D blank, dressed it up with gold accents, black anodized reel seat hardware, and a hand-selected burl maple insert, and presented the whole package in a signature 50th Anniversary rod tube and sock. The length, line weight, and crisp D-series feel make this rod perfect for presenting tiny dries with laser precision, with that extra length you always want for mends and reach casts.

The Helios™ Limited Edition Fly Rod takes everything Orvis has learned in 50 years of graphite rod building and puts it in your hand. Limited run of 500 rods, so get one while you can.