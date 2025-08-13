On the Bighorn: A Season of Growth and Connection

By Amber Payliss

Excerpt from Fly Fusion, Volume 22, Issue 2

Fly fishing is all about timing. Aligning with the rhythms of the river, the seasons, and the subtle cues of the fish we pursue. Every fall, as the leaves turn gold and the air carries a crisp edge, a group of women gather on Montana’s Bighorn River for the Redington Rally Women’s Escape. Hosted at Kingfisher Lodge in Fort Smith, this trip offers more than fishing; it’s a space where friendships are forged, skills are honed, and memories are caught in every cast.

The Bighorn River, a tailwater fishery known for its abundant hatches and thriving brown and rainbow trout, offers anglers an ideal mix of technical challenge and rewarding opportunity. A cool, clear river which weaves through willow thickets and stands of cottonwood trees provides an immersive experience that blends scenery with sport. © Photo Amber Payliss