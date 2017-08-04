New RIO Video: How to Fish a Streamer From the Bank

The 10th episode of RIO’s “How To” series, is presented by RIO ambassador Russ Miller. In this episode, Russ shows numerous ways to fish a streamer while wading along the bank of a river; each different from the rest, and when applied to a day on the river, will give you the maximum chance of catching a fish. Russ’s tips and great information takes the mystery out of this increasingly popular style of river fishing.
