New RIO Video: How to Fish a Streamer From the Bank

Fri Aug 4th 2017
Videos

The 10th episode of RIO’s “How To” series, is presented by RIO ambassador Russ Miller. In this episode, Russ shows numerous ways to fish a streamer while wading along the bank of a river; each different from the rest, and when applied to a day on the river, will give you the maximum chance of catching a fish. Russ’s tips and great information takes the mystery out of this increasingly popular style of river fishing.