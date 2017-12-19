Latest Anglers Eye Media Film Named Official Selection

Angler’s Eye Media presents their latest adventure searching out one of the strongest, most aggressive fish on the planet – the mako shark. Off the Coast of southern California exists one of the world’s top mako fisheries. With speed, strength, and what may be the most acrobatic aerials on the planet the mako will test not only their gear and knowledge, but also your will and determination to find and catch these world-class apex predators. Only at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival in 2018!