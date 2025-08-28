Another Option to Tying Balanced Flies

By Jeremy Davies

Most fly anglers are aware of balanced leeches and their effectiveness; however, many anglers have trouble balancing them and want another option. Tying a streamer as a straight jig, such as the Jailbreak Jig, has become much more popular over the last few years, as it doesn’t require the fly tier to balance the fly. I have spent a fair amount of time fishing these jig streamers on medium to large rivers in late spring/early summer when the water is a bit murky or stained. I have always had the best success fishing these streamers under an indicator within a couple of feet of the bank. The bright orange Antron stripe and orange bead seem to attract very large trout. I caught a 23-inch brown on this pattern just after runoff, about 8 inches off the bank on a larger river in the Rockies. I also recommend tying this streamer pattern in chartreuse, pink, and yellow.

The Jailbreak Jig

Hook: Ahrex 540 size 8-12 60-degree jig hook

Thread: Uni-Thread 8/0 or 6/0 black

Bead: Orange slotted bead

Body: Black Hareline Dubbing or black chenille

Sides: Fire Orange Antron yarn

Hackle: Black or grizzly saddle hackle

Rib: Gold or copper fine wire

Tail: Black and Fire Orange marabou with Krystal Flash