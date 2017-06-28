Imagine Fishing Untouched Water…

In this episode Fly Fusion Magazine editor, Derek Bird, along with associate editor, Jim McLennan, explore sections of British Columbia’s Cariboo River in their Water Master rafts. Though the river is a high volume stream, there are sections where rock outcrops provide a break in the flow, creating a trout sanctuary. Because of the fast flowing nature of the river, the wild rainbows are strong and readily take nymphs and dries. Subscribe to Fly Fusion Magazine and follow us on Instagram!