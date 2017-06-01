Imagine Always Discovering What’s Around the Next Bend

In this episode Fly Fusion Magazine Editor, Derek Bird along with Associate Editor Jim McLennan, explore one of British Columbia’s gems, the Horsefly River. It’s got all the right ingredients to earn this status: deep runs, perfect riffles, logjams – and fish. The stream draws large, hard fighting rainbows from Quesnel Lake at specific times of the year. On this autumn float trip, Jim and Derek find some of these rainbows and also a few other surprises in some of the deeper water. Subscribe to Fly Fusion Magazine and follow us on Instagram!