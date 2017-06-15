Imagine Drifting Away from Civilization

The Blackwater River in British Columbia’s Cariboo region features a unique strain of rainbow famous for their aggressive feeding behavior. In this episode Fly Fusion Magazine editor, Derek Bird along with field editor April Vokey, travel deep into the Cariboo backcountry in hopes they’ll be successful in presenting dries to eager trout. Subscribe to Fly Fusion Magazine and follow us on Instagram!
