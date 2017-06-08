Imagine Catching Unimaginable Trout…

In this episode Fly Fusion Magazine Editor, Derek Bird along with Associate Editor Jim McLennan fish the creek and river mouths that run into one of North America’s largest fjord lakes. The sockeye cycle draws them there, but they’re not fishing for the salmon that have traveled over 500 miles to spawn in the glacial streams feeding the lake. They’re there to take advantage of the wild rainbow trout that rely on the spawning salmon as a food source. Subscribe to Fly Fusion Magazine and follow us on Instagram!