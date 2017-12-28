What is your Holy Grail?

The holy grail of all fish is different for everyone. For Phil Tuttle, Derek Olthuis, Cortney Boice and Sam Parkinson the holy grail is the most colorful and largest arctic char in the world. Follow along as they seek the grail. Experience the adventures of the seriously northern Canadian Arctic Circle, the hardships, divine intervention, and treasures they encounter along the way. Seriously North, only at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival in 2018!