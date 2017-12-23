IF4 Announces Official Selection

New from Adventure Well Media – For some, fly fishing is simply a hobby, but to Bucky Buchstaber of the Fly Fishing Collaborative, it’s where his love of the river and passion for helping others combine to combat human trafficking around the globe. Fishing Beyond the River follows Buchstaber and his team on a journey throughout the stunning and unique landscapes of Thailand in pursuit of the elusive blue mahseer. Unforgiving jungle terrains, exotic wildlife, and seemingly endless miles of river make for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. But fishing victories are often short lived, which is why this dedicated team is setting out to prove how fly fishing can change the world one cast at a time. Only at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival in 2018!