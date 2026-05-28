Father’s Day Collection | Mike L.

My own father passed quite a few years before I ever learned to fly fish.

I joined the Cornhusker Fly Fishers in Nebraska because I had always wanted to learn. It looked so cool, almost like poetry in motion. I even bought my first fly rod and reel before I really knew how to use them.

Ed was this tall, slender member of the club. He became my father figure.

We tied flies together. He showed me the small details and the tricks of the art.

One night after a meeting, he saw me struggling and walked over.

“Let me show you how this is done.”

Five minutes with someone who knew what they were doing, and something clicked. I felt like I could do this.

And I did.

I’ve been fly fishing for years now, often with Ed. We’ve represented the Cornhusker Fly Fishers at events across the state, sharing our love of the sport. I even followed in his footsteps, running for and serving as the club’s president.

What made that moment meaningful wasn’t just learning how to tie or cast. It was finally learning something I had always wanted to do, and doing it right.

Ed made it all feel comfortable.

– Mike L. | Bellevue, WA