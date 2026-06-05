Father’s Day Collection | Jamie C.

Growing up, I thought we were a bit different.

We ate wild game. Spent time outdoors. Tried to be as self-reliant as possible.

Independence, and the value of wild things and places, those were things that mattered.

One time, we were fly fishing.

My grandfather had severe Parkinson’s at the time. His green rubber chest waders filled with water, and he was swept downstream.

We managed to get him to shore safely, but after that, river safety became a theme in my life.

I have a lot of memories of the Miramichi River, fishing for black salmon in the spring. I’m forever grateful.

– Jamie C. | Pennfield