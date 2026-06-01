Father’s Day Collection | Dwight J.

My introduction to and love for fishing came from another father figure in my life. Grandpa. My maternal grandfather was my hero. Grandpa lived in a double-wide on a half-acre just upstream of Pinantan Lake outside Kamloops.

He was a man’s man. He played hockey for the Portland hockey team and won an NHL arm wrestling contest. For a 10-year-old boy who loved sports and the outdoors, no one could compete with Grandpa as the arbiter of cool.

One morning at breakfast, Grandpa brought out a battered leather wallet populated with a half-dozen small, rusty lures. He pulled them out, one at a time, each reveal accompanied by a fish story about some monster he had landed with those tarnished miracles. I was hooked immediately.

With Grandpa as my gillie, I plunked the spoon into the holding water, as Grandpa explained where the fish might be hiding. I cast, a few feet. I reeled, also a few feet. And I hoped. Oh, how I hoped.

Though I didn’t know the expression at the time, the tug is the drug. The first rainbow I connected with was six inches of raw power. I can still feel that tug to this day.

Grandpa passed away shortly before his 85th birthday. He had gone for a morning walk, come home and done his daily 50 pushups, when an aortic aneurysm took him. He taught me to fish, and he shaped my life in ways for which I will always be grateful.

As an adult, fly fishing has become my passion. But my memory of one tiny, speckled rainbow, caught on a spoon in an unnamed creek outside Kamloops, with Grandpa crouched over my shoulder, will always be my favorite.

Thanks, Grandpa.

– Dwight J. | Vancouver, BC