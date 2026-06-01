Father’s Day Collection | Dwight J.

Mon Jun 1st 2026
Uncategorized

My introduction to and love for fishing came from another father figure in my life. Grandpa. My maternal grandfather was my hero. Grandpa lived in a double-wide on a half-acre just upstream of Pinantan Lake outside Kamloops.

He was a man’s man. He played hockey for the Portland hockey team and won an NHL arm wrestling contest. For a 10-year-old boy who loved sports and the outdoors, no one could compete with Grandpa as the arbiter of cool.

One morning at breakfast, Grandpa brought out a battered leather wallet populated with a half-dozen small, rusty lures. He pulled them out, one at a time, each reveal accompanied by a fish story about some monster he had landed with those tarnished miracles. I was hooked immediately.

With Grandpa as my gillie, I plunked the spoon into the holding water, as Grandpa explained where the fish might be hiding. I cast, a few feet. I reeled, also a few feet. And I hoped. Oh, how I hoped.

Though I didn’t know the expression at the time, the tug is the drug. The first rainbow I connected with was six inches of raw power. I can still feel that tug to this day.

Grandpa passed away shortly before his 85th birthday. He had gone for a morning walk, come home and done his daily 50 pushups, when an aortic aneurysm took him. He taught me to fish, and he shaped my life in ways for which I will always be grateful.

As an adult, fly fishing has become my passion. But my memory of one tiny, speckled rainbow, caught on a spoon in an unnamed creek outside Kamloops, with Grandpa crouched over my shoulder, will always be my favorite.

Thanks, Grandpa. 

– Dwight J. | Vancouver, BC