Father’s Day Collection | Brian P.

I started out fishing with my dad on the Squamish River in B.C. He was showing me what needed to be done with his cane rod, and I was right there beside him, watching everything.

He threaded the line through the rod and laid it on the ground so he could tie on the fly. I was so excited to see what he was going to use that I stepped closer to get a better look.

And stepped right on the tip of the rod.

Snapped it.

That was my first experience fly fishing with my father.

Seventy-two years later, I still love fly fishing, on rivers and still waters alike. And it all started with a day on the river with my dad.”

— Brian P., Abbotsford, BC





