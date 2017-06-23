Escape To Solitude

Of all of the many special moments we encountered, while filming season 2 of the Fly Fusion Series, this quote from Northern Lights Lodge owner, Skeed Borkowski, was the moment that had the most significant impact on us and we have been eager to share it with you.

“One of the most beautiful things about our area is that we don’t have cell coverage… I pray that in 100 years there will still be a place like this where you can escape. Someplace where midway through your back cast, or double hall, your phone doesn’t ring.” ~ Skeed Borkowski, Northern Lights Lodge