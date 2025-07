6 Flies for Tricky Trout tied by Justin Kallbacka are featured in the 2025 Summer issue. Head to your local fly shop to grab a copy, then check out these two bonus patterns!

Peeking Caddis (or Peeping Caddis)

Size 16 nymph hook

2-millimeter fluorescent green brass bead

UTC midge vinyl rib (brown)

Uni-Thread 8/0 brown.

Serendipity

Size 18 scud hook

Semperfli 0.2-millimeter red wire

Danville’s Flymaster 6/0 red thread

deer hair.