Another epic film from Burl Productions! Follow Mikey Wier and friends as they venture out into the wilds of Alaska, in the heart of bear country, on a “do it yourself” trip. A float plane ride in to explore Alaskan backcountry with limited gear, mouse patterns and a river loaded with fish – a true wilderness experience. Only at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival in 2018!
