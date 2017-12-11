First 2018 IF4™ Official Selection Announced

Its that time of the year – time to start releasing trailers for the 2018 Official Selections! First up an epic release from Gilbert Rowley of Capture Adventure Media with Confluentus: The Merging of All Things, three friends strap on backpacks to earn the opportunity to pursue bull trout in one of their last bastions within a pristine wilderness. Merging different backgrounds and unorthodox fly-fishing techniques, they experience a fishing trip that piscatorial dreams are made of. Come share it with them only at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival in 2018!
Subscribe today and receive North America’s premiere fly fishing magazine, PLUS save up to 50% AND receive FREE issues!