First 2018 IF4™ Official Selection Announced

Its that time of the year – time to start releasing trailers for the 2018 Official Selections! First up an epic release from Gilbert Rowley of Capture Adventure Media with Confluentus: The Merging of All Things, three friends strap on backpacks to earn the opportunity to pursue bull trout in one of their last bastions within a pristine wilderness. Merging different backgrounds and unorthodox fly-fishing techniques, they experience a fishing trip that piscatorial dreams are made of. Come share it with them only at the International Fly Fishing Film Festival in 2018!