Articulated Flies | Frank Brassard

The SID (yes, it’s named after that sloth in the animated film Ice Age) and the Unholy Diver are meant to dive upon each strip. They are of course both articulated, so there is some great tail movement and the fly sway to one side or the other after each strip. The difference between both flies start at the base. The Unholy Diver is tied onto the multiple shank configuration displayed earlier, while the SID is on a double hook setup. The next, and most important difference is the use of materials and how this difference highlight how new synthetics have moved this style of fishing forward. The SID is tied using rabbit strips and arctic fox. The Unholy diver is tied using waterproof craft fur. Both flies do have a base of chenille, used to prop up the other materials and help provide the illusion of bulk.

Both look amazing under water. You don’t have to take my word for it. there are YouTube underwater videos of both flies in action. The big difference is weight, especially wet weight. The SID’s natural material soak and retain water, making the fly heavy and tougher to cast. Alternatively, the Unholy Diver sheds moisture as soon as it gets into the back cast. This waterproofness of materials allows for larger flies that are easier to cast and are more durable. Since synthetic materials will rot (apart from the deer hair head) the fly can potentially last a lot longer. A lighter streamer also makes for a more enjoyable casting experience. If you’re anything like me, your shoulder will thank you at the end of the day. Of course, you can always get a heavier rod and purpose-built lines to chuck those super meaty flies effortlessly. Most manufacturers now offer 7-9 wt. predator rods and heavily forward weighted lines that will turn any streamer you tie on.