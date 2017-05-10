A New Fly Fishing Documentary About the Final Cast

Fly Fusion Magazine’s entomology editor, Robert Hinchliffe, just sent an internal email to the editorial team with a link to a short fly-fishing documentary he created and produced, but the link is too good not to share with the fly-fishing world. Hinchliffe says his film has “no fancy gear, no epic drone shots, no trendy outfits; just real people talking about life, fly fishing, and the final cast.” If you’ve got a few extra minutes today, it’s worth watching.