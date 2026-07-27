Stimmies Fly Fishing Film Awards – Anglers Choice Vote Open

The wait is over. Voting is now OPEN for the 2026 Stimmies Angler’s Choice Awards!

The judges have made their selections. Now it’s your turn to VOTE NOW

Presented by Scientific Anglers , Fly Fusion Magazine and IF4™, the Stimmies celebrate the very best in fly fishing filmmaking from around the world. This year’s finalists represent remarkable storytelling, breathtaking cinematography, unforgettable adventures, inspiring people and powerful conservation stories, all brought together by a shared passion for fly fishing.

From July 27 through August 31, you can watch every finalist and cast one vote in each category: Professional Filmmaker and Emerging Filmmaker.

Take the time to experience every film before making your selections. Whether you’re inspired by incredible destinations, moved by personal stories, or passionate about conservation and the future of our sport, there’s a film that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Vote early! Every voter is automatically entered into our weekly prize draws, and by voting now you’ll qualify for all four weekly draws to win a Scientific Anglers and Fly Fusion swag pack.

Your vote will help determine the winners in each category, and the film receiving the most votes overall will be crowned the 2026 Stimmies Angler’s Choice Award winner, earning the Grand Prize and consideration as an Official Selection in the 2027 International Fly Fishing Film Festival.