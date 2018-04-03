Yakima’s Rooftop Tent Giveaway

Oregon-based outdoor lifestyle companies Yakima Products and Poler Stuff have teamed up for the limited-edition SkyRise rooftop tent. The Yakima X Poler SkyRise is a new take on Yakima’s popular tent, featuring Poler’s signature fuzzy camo pattern.

Light, strong and easy to use, the SkyRise is perfect for weekend warriors, outdoor festivals and more. The rooftop tent sets up in just minutes and easily makes any terrain an overnight home – from rocky ground to a festival parking lot.

Thanks to the technologically-advanced materials and features, the SkyRise does more than just let people sleep off the ground: it also provides a premium camping experience, with a light tent body made of 210d nylon, a removable cover for an unparalleled view of the night sky, plus a cozy foam mattress.

“We’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to partner with Yakima, and the SkyRise blew us away. It’s our ideal for outdoor living: it’s fun, eye-catching and original, and it makes you want to get out there,” said Benji Wagner, Founder at Poler. “It was really cool to collaborate with them and find a way to add some Poler flare to the rooftop tent.”

The Yakima X Poler SkyRise is available starting this month at yakima.com and select specialty retailers, as well as polerstuff.com and the brand’s flagship stores in Portland, Ore. and Laguna, Calif.

To celebrate the launch, Yakima and Poler have teamed up with for a Spring Adventuremobile Giveaway, including the new Yakima X Poler SkyRise, a Yakima roof rack system, and some Poler favorites, including the Napsack and Rucksack. The contest runs through the end of May and can be found at yakima.com. Additionally, the brands will host a launch party on Friday, April 6 at Poler’s flagship store in Portland, Ore.