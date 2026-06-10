The Summer Issue of Fly Fusion Is Here

The wait is over. The Summer Issue of Fly Fusion is now arriving in subscriber mailboxes and available on newsstands across North America.

This issue explores the experiences, places, and people that continue to shape our time on the water. From technical trout fishing and legendary rivers to reflections on family, mentorship, and the lessons that stay with us long after the last cast, the Summer Issue delivers the storytelling, photography, and instruction that readers have come to expect from Fly Fusion.

Feature Stories

Killing the Dirty Water Blues

By Jim McLennan

When spring runoff turns favorite rivers into muddy torrents, many anglers assume the season is on hold. Jim McLennan offers a different perspective, guiding readers toward spring creeks and tailwaters where stable flows, dependable hatches, and technical dry-fly opportunities can transform challenging conditions into some of the most rewarding fishing of the year.

Borrowed Light

By Blake Clarkson

Some days on the water become less about the fish and more about what the river teaches us. In this thoughtful reflection, Blake Clarkson explores the subtle shift from pursuit to presence as changing light, moving water, and perspective reveal deeper rewards than any catch could provide.

Superhero

By Allen Crater

In this moving Father’s Day-themed feature, Allen Crater reflects on growing up, raising children of his own, and coming to understand the quiet strength of the man who shaped his life. Through memories of rivers, woods, work, and family, he paints a powerful portrait of fatherhood and the enduring impact of simply being present.

Lessons from the Roaring Fork

By Will Rice

A difficult day on one of Colorado’s most iconic trout rivers becomes the foundation for a deeper understanding of both the water and the angler standing in it. Through pocket water, canyon stretches, and broad downstream runs, Rice shares lessons about humility, adaptation, and the rewards that come from truly immersing yourself in a remarkable fishery.

Also Inside

The Summer Issue is packed with additional content designed to help you become a better angler and stay connected to the fly-fishing community, including:

Stream Lines

Editor’s Choice Rod Review

Stillwater Secrets

On the Vise

Tight Loops, Tight Lines

Long Lines

Water Marks

End of the Line

Available Now

If you’re a subscriber, watch your mailbox. If you’re not yet subscribed, pick up a copy at your favorite newsstand and discover why Fly Fusion continues to be one of the most trusted voices in fly fishing.

From practical instruction and destination inspiration to thoughtful storytelling and unforgettable photography, the Summer Issue captures the moments, lessons, and connections that keep us coming back to the water.

The Summer Issue of Fly Fusion is available now.