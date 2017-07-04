Trout Unlimited Members Share Their Trout Tips

Trout Tips is a new book loaded with useful fly-fishing hints from Trout Unlimited members. The book covers topics from presentation, to casting, to reading water, to fly selection. According to the book’s editor, Kirk Deeter, “To be clear, this is not a ‘guidebook’ or a fly-fishing ‘manual’. There are plenty of those already…It’s a book of tips. A bag of tricks. Some for the novice, others for experts. By anglers, for anglers.” Click here to check it out.