Trout System 2025

If you look at the first trout system and compare it with the new collection of flies featured in the Summer 2025 issue, you’ll see an evolution and an improvement in the patterns. Every year, Jeremy Davies on the hunt for new materials — testing new hooks, beads, dubbing, and other products that will enhance our time and success on the water. What follows are 5 bonus patterns for your summer tying. Pick up the Summer issue to see 20 more innovative flies you will want to add to your Trout System!
Coral Snake Jig
This is perhaps my favorite jig. I’ve always been a lover of snakes, and I’ve always been attracted to the red, yellow and black bands of the deadly coral snake. This pattern is very effective in late spring and early summer in sizes 12 and 14.
Hook: jig hook, sizes 12 to 18
Head: black nickel slotted bead
Thread: black or purple Uni-Thread 6/0 or 8/0
Body: yellow floss with black and red wire
Thorax: natural peacock Arizona dubbing
Tail: yellow, red/black Krystal Flash
Legs: black/red and yellow Krystal Flash
Peach Punch Jig
I’m finding more and more that nontraditional colors — such as purple, blue or orange — can be just as effective as traditional colors like olive, tan or brown. I think that these colors stand out and attract trout.
Hook: jig hook, sizes 10 to 18
Head: flo orange slotted bead
Thread: black or flo orange Uni-Thread 6/0 or 8/0
Body: teal holographic tinsel
Thorax: Hareline electric grape dubbing
Tail: orange Antron yarn
Rib: copper or flo orange fine wire
Legs: orange Krystal Flash
Peacock Balanced Leech
This is my favorite balanced leech pattern because the natural peacock color is appealing to trout. I fish it in size 10, typically with a chironomid tied 18 inches above. I’ve used this combination with great success on several pothole and mountain lakes and occasionally on local rivers.
Hook: jig hook, sizes 8 to 12
Head: black nickel or metallic olive tungsten bead
Thread: olive or black Uni-Thread 6/0
Body: natural peacock Arizona dubbing, dressmaker pin
Tail: black and olive marabou with Krystal Flash
Hennebery Hopper
My absolute favorite pattern for mimicking hoppers, as this pattern has the best profile and floats like a cork. A great pattern for pounding the banks in late summer.
Hook: 2X-long dry fly hook, sizes 6 to 12
Thread: olive or tan Uni-Thread 6/0
Body: yellow or olive MFC Hopper Bodies
Indicator: hot pink or orange Antron yarn or foam
Legs: speckled yellow, olive or tan MFC Sexi Legs
Midnight Fire Balanced Leech
A very bright and flashy leech pattern that is becoming popular at fly shops. This fly works best in murky water and in deep lakes.
Hook: jig hook, sizes 8 to 12
Head: black nickel, blue or purple tungsten bead
Thread: olive, tan or black Uni-Thread 6/0
Body: midnight fire Ice Dub, lead over first third of body, dressmaker pin
Tail: gray, blue and burgundy marabou with Krystal Flash