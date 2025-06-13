Trout System 2025

If you look at the first trout system and compare it with the new collection of flies featured in the Summer 2025 issue, you’ll see an evolution and an improvement in the patterns. Every year, Jeremy Davies on the hunt for new materials — testing new hooks, beads, dubbing, and other products that will enhance our time and success on the water. What follows are 5 bonus patterns for your summer tying. Pick up the Summer issue to see 20 more innovative flies you will want to add to your Trout System!

Coral Snake Jig

This is perhaps my favorite jig. I’ve always been a lover of snakes, and I’ve always been attracted to the red, yellow and black bands of the deadly coral snake. This pattern is very effective in late spring and early summer in sizes 12 and 14.

Hook: jig hook, sizes 12 to 18

Head: black nickel slotted bead

Thread: black or purple Uni-Thread 6/0 or 8/0

Body: yellow floss with black and red wire

Thorax: natural peacock Arizona dubbing

Tail: yellow, red/black Krystal Flash

Legs: black/red and yellow Krystal Flash

Peach Punch Jig

I’m finding more and more that nontraditional colors — such as purple, blue or orange — can be just as effective as traditional colors like olive, tan or brown. I think that these colors stand out and attract trout.

Hook: jig hook, sizes 10 to 18

Head: flo orange slotted bead

Thread: black or flo orange Uni-Thread 6/0 or 8/0

Body: teal holographic tinsel

Thorax: Hareline electric grape dubbing

Tail: orange Antron yarn

Rib: copper or flo orange fine wire

Legs: orange Krystal Flash

Peacock Balanced Leech

This is my favorite balanced leech pattern because the natural peacock color is appealing to trout. I fish it in size 10, typically with a chironomid tied 18 inches above. I’ve used this combination with great success on several pothole and mountain lakes and occasionally on local rivers.

Hook: jig hook, sizes 8 to 12

Head: black nickel or metallic olive tungsten bead

Thread: olive or black Uni-Thread 6/0

Body: natural peacock Arizona dubbing, dressmaker pin

Tail: black and olive marabou with Krystal Flash

Hennebery Hopper

My absolute favorite pattern for mimicking hoppers, as this pattern has the best profile and floats like a cork. A great pattern for pounding the banks in late summer.

Hook: 2X-long dry fly hook, sizes 6 to 12

Thread: olive or tan Uni-Thread 6/0

Body: yellow or olive MFC Hopper Bodies

Indicator: hot pink or orange Antron yarn or foam

Legs: speckled yellow, olive or tan MFC Sexi Legs

Midnight Fire Balanced Leech

A very bright and flashy leech pattern that is becoming popular at fly shops. This fly works best in murky water and in deep lakes.

Hook: jig hook, sizes 8 to 12

Head: black nickel, blue or purple tungsten bead

Thread: olive, tan or black Uni-Thread 6/0

Body: midnight fire Ice Dub, lead over first third of body, dressmaker pin

Tail: gray, blue and burgundy marabou with Krystal Flash