The Zoo Cougar: A Slick New Minnow Pattern

The Zoo Cougar is an enticing new minnow tied by Jake Ruthven, a talented young tier out of Colorado. If you’re looking to stock up your box this winter in preparation for estuary fishing for sea-run trout in the spring, be sure to give this innovative new pattern a try.

Zoo Cougar Recipe:

Hook: TMC 9395

Thread: UTC Gel Spun

Tail: Marabou

Body: Flat Diamond Braid

Underwing: Faux Bucktail

Overwing: Mallard flank feather

Collar: Faux bucktail

Head: Chocklett’s body tubing

Eyes: Flymen Living Eyes

Tying Steps