The Royal Vulture, originally featured in volume 9 issue 4 of Fly Fusion. Tied by our good friend Colin Callbeck.

Royal Vulture Recipe

Hook: Partridge 3/0 Bartlet blind eye

Eye: silk gut

Thread: black silk

Tag: purple metallic tinsel, blue floss, silver oval tinsel, purple floss, silver metallic tinsel, yellow floss, blue floss with silver metallic over yellow and blue floss

Tail: king fisher wing feather

Butt: purple ostrich

Body: blue floss, silver metallic tinsel, pink floss, silver metallic tinsel over blue floss, pink floss, silver metallic tinsel, blue floss, silver flat tinsel, black floss, silver flat tinsel

Throat: vulture guinea fowl back feather under blue vulture guinea fowl back feather

Wing: vulture guinea fowl back feather under spotted vulture guinea fowl feather

Cheek: king fisher wing feather

Topping: wild golden pheasant crest

Horns: blue eared pheasant

Head: purple ostrich feather