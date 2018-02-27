The Nymphing Handbook

The spring edition of Fly Fusion Magazine is on newsstands, so make sure you pick up a copy or click here to subscribe. The issue is loaded with techniques to take your nymphing game to the next level. You’ll also find lots new and innovative subsurface patterns. For those anglers who plan on spending more time on lakes this spring, you’ll want to make sure you check out Brian Chan’s thoughts on early spring tactics. And for the steelhead angler, author Dana Sturn explores a number of ways you can hold onto more steelhead once you’ve hooked into one. All this plus new PMD emerger patterns, spring gear reviews, and so much more. (Image below from the photo essay “Seriously North” by Derek Olthuis featured in this issue of Fly Fusion Magazine).