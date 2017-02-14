April Vokey’s New Film Trailer

February 14 is now special for two reasons. One has to do with cards, chocolates and highly inflated flower prices. The other has to do with the IF4’s release of their final trailer for the 2017 festival cycle. In the film The Dorado, Fly Fusion field editor April Vokey heads deep into the jungles of Bolivia in search of dorado. The film is an unforgettable adventure filled with visually stunning footage and enormous fish. Only at IF4™ in 2017!