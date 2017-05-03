Fly Boxes That Give Back

From its simple beginnings that formally began in 2014, the young Utah company Tacky Fly Fishing has enjoyed significant success. The company was formed with the goal of building the best fly box in the industry, and their national and international industry awards and rapidly growing sales numbers attest to their success.

Now Tacky Fly Fishing wants to give back by sharing the passion its founders and owners have for fly fishing with children and families that are at a tough place in their lives. The company has joined forces with Primary Children’s Hospital to host the first annual Tacky Cares event for children that are being treated at Primary Children’s Hospital along with their families, for a day on the water. “We want to help them, even if for just a short time, take their minds off their struggles and treatment. We want to make this an event that they’ll never forget and one in which they feel the love and support of a global community,” says Tacky co-owner Shaun Curtis.

The company has solicited the support of that global community in the form of hand tied flies, hundreds so far, donated by fly fishers from across the globe. The flies will be loaded into Tacky Fly Boxes and given to the Primary’s patients participating in the event, which will take place May 6 at Falcon’s Ledge Lodge, graciously donated by Dave Nelson for the event. Each family will be accompanied by a professional fly fishing guide and will have the opportunity to learn the basics of fly fishing, catch fish on Falcon’s private ponds, and tie flies, play games and relax in the lodge.

Supporting sponsors for the event include other Utah-based fly fishing companies including Utah Fly Guides, Blue Halo Fly Rods, and Rising. More information about the event can be found at www.tackyflyfishing.com/tacky-cares, or by contacting Spencer Higa at spencer@tackyflyfishing.com.