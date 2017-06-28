Swisher’s New Trout Patterns

The Swisher name is no stranger to new and innovate trout patterns. In the 80s Doug Swisher cowrote the best-selling fly-fishing book of all time, Selective Trout. Now he and his wife, Sharon, have a new book that’s definitely worth checking out. Flies for Selective Trout: Complete Step-By-Step Instructions on How to Tie the Newest Swisher Flies is filled with new recipes and tying instructions for flies that will provide anglers with a few more options when the trout get tight-lipped. The book has 33 patterns in all, ranging from dry flies to nymphs to streamers. Click here to check out the book.