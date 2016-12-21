Latest Release From Fly Fusion Films

Surface, a new short from Fly Fusion Films and Vantage Point Media House, is a film about extraordinary adventures that create life-long memories. Derek Bird of Fly Fusion Magazine and Ross Purnell of Fly Fisherman Magazine team up to search for large native rainbows on a remote stream in British Columbia’s Cariboo region. After a floatplane trip through the rugged and towering Cariboo Mountains, the anglers float down a nearly inaccessible glacial stream. What they experience along the way is nothing short of unforgettable. Only at IF4™ in 2017!