Small Craft Sales Launches Online Buying and Selling Hub For “Little Floaters”

Small Craft Sales, a new online hub dedicated to small, specialty watercraft, is taking the headache out of buying and selling boats online. Designed for anglers, rafters, kayakers, wooden boat enthusiasts, and day cruisers, the platform offers a scam-free alternative to cluttered classifieds like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. Sell USED OR NEW boats.

“Boat geeks know exactly what they want, but unstructured sites can be a mess,” said Tim Romano, founder of Small Craft Sales. “We’re here to connect passionate boaters and simplify the process.”

Small Craft Sales offers:

Filtered, pinpointed search to end mindless scrolling

to end mindless scrolling Multi-channel promotion of listings via the website, newsletter, and social media

of listings via the website, newsletter, and social media A curated, boating-focused community for buyers and sellers nationwide

Beyond listings, the site features content to help users stay safer and more capable on the water. Sellers will be automatically entered into monthly prize drawings for gear like coolers, oars, motors, electronics, and more.

Learn more at smallcraftsales.com or follow @Smallcraftsales on Instagram